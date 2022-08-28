TrueFi (TRU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

