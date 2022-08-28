Truist Financial Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AERI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

