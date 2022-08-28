Truist Financial Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AERI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
