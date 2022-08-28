Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 75.89 ($0.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.15) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.76) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 3.7 %

LON TLW opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.81. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The company has a market capitalization of £752.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

