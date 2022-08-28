Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

