Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.