Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

