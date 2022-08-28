UGAS Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 13% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $176,405.90 and $85,102.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

