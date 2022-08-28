Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $563.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $477.83.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average is $391.48.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

