Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $111.52 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $111.52 million and $2.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00588675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00054915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

