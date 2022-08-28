Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Hits One Day Volume of $89.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $942,704.38 and approximately $89.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
