Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,976.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $876,120.87 and approximately $36,976.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00828095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.