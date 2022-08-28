United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,274. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $215.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

