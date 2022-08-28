UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $215,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $12.32 on Friday, hitting $529.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,791. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $495.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.