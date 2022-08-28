Unslashed Finance (USF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.