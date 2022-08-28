uPlexa (UPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,301.52

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $68,301.52 and $18.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

