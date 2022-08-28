Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,048 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.51% of Uranium Energy worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

