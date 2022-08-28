Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of URBN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

