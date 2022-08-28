USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.4% This Week

USDK (USDK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. USDK has a market cap of $28.70 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

