USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $107.47 million and approximately $227,967.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,024.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00576978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00260963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013673 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

