UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

UserTesting Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:USER traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on USER. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

