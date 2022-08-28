VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Review

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.57 $81.84 million $1.56 3.40 Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.62 $2.32 billion $10.14 7.25

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 2 7 9 1 2.47

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $70.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90% Occidental Petroleum 32.25% 60.25% 10.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VAALCO Energy pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats VAALCO Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

