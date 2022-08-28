Value Liquidity Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $809,873.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Value Liquidity alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 385,917.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.45 or 0.09954625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Value Liquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Value Liquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.