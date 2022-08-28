Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $261,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

