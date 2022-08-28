Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

