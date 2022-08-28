Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $13.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.51. 5,153,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average is $381.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

