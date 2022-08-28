Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $164.57 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

