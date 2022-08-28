Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

