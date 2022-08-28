VAULT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $171,942.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00824262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
VAULT Coin Profile
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
