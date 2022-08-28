Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.30 on Friday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

