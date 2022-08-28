Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.25. 16,795,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,710,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.