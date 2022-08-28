VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.