Vidya Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $956,934.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,140,636 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

