Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virpax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

