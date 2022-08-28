Vision Capital Corp Buys New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,000. CubeSmart accounts for about 1.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,091.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 321,971 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.51 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

