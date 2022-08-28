VNX (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

VNX (VNXLU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. VNX has a total market capitalization of $521,296.32 and $589.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VNX has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 395,218.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.59 or 0.10156138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032598 BTC.

About VNX

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.