Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

VNT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 496,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after buying an additional 130,145 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Vontier by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.