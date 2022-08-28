Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,948,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after buying an additional 162,318 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

