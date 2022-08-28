vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTVT. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

