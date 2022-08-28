Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $300.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

