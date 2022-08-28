Wealthspan Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

