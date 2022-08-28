Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD opened at $48.54 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.