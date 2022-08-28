Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD opened at $48.54 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
