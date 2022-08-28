Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

