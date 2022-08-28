Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $61.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 758,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,371 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,773,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.