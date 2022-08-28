Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WBS opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

