WePower (WPR) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WePower (WPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, WePower has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $516,862.95 and $333.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

