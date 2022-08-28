Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the July 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
HIX stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Friday. 139,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,491. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
