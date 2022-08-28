Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the July 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Friday. 139,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,491. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 425,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.