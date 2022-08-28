Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $12.31 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
