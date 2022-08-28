Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $12.31 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

