Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE WAB opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.