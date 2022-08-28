WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.92 or 0.07413558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00162866 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

