Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

